Kozhikode teenager dies after bike collides with bus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2023 09:30 PM IST
Anay S Vinod. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: A young bike rider was killed in a road accident at Meppayur in the Kozhikode district on Monday. Anay S Vinod, Mammili Thazhekuni died in a private hospital after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a private bus at Kurungotu Thazha, Meppayur.

The injured youth was rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Koyilandy and later to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Anay was the son of MK Vinodhan (Health Inspector, Family Health Centre, Maniyoor) and Sherly. Alks S Vinod is his sister. The funeral will be held at 11 am on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout