Kozhikode teenager dies after bike collides with bus

Kozhikode: A young bike rider was killed in a road accident at Meppayur in the Kozhikode district on Monday. Anay S Vinod, Mammili Thazhekuni died in a private hospital after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a private bus at Kurungotu Thazha, Meppayur.

The injured youth was rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Koyilandy and later to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Anay was the son of MK Vinodhan (Health Inspector, Family Health Centre, Maniyoor) and Sherly. Alks S Vinod is his sister. The funeral will be held at 11 am on Tuesday.