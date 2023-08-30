Isolated heavy rains forcasted in Kerala till Saturday

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2023 09:41 AM IST
Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, where a yellow alert has been issued, continued to register isolated heavy rains from Tuesday night. File Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The state will continue to receive isolated heavy rains till Saturday, bringing relief from the unusual dry spell this August.

Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, where a yellow alert has been issued, continued to register isolated heavy rains from Tuesday night. The hilly regions of the state are expected to receive good rainfall today.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the rains to continue till Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts may receive isolated rainfall in the next three hours, while Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Thrissur districts may record light rains, the weather agency informed.

The country is poised to experience the driest August since 1901. However, the isolated rains have brought relief to the people in Kerala from the sweltering heat

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout