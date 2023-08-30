Man found dead near railway track hours after lethal attack on wife

Kottayam: A man allegedly committed suicide after hacking and grievously injuring his wife at Velloor village in Kottayam district.

Padma Kumar, a native of Velloor, near Thalayolaparambu, was found dead near the railway track at Olipuram near Mulanthuruthy, hours after he attacked his wife.

According to police, Kumar hacked and critically injured his wife Tulasi on Tuesday. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ernakulam.

Kumar’s body was found near the railway track even as an investigation was progressing into the incident.