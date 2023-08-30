Plus-2 student killed as car chased by police falls into ditch; 3 cops transferred

Kumbala: The Kerala Government has initiated disciplinary action against three cops after a student was killed here in Kasaragod district in a car accident after the police gave it chase in their jeep.

Seventeen-year-old Farhas, a Plus-Two student with the Government Higher Secondary School at Angadimugal, was killed as the car in which he took flight on being accosted by the police overturned.

Sub-Inspector Renjith and Civil Police Officers Deepu and Renjith were transferred pending further investigation, police authorities said.

The incidents leading to mishap took place on August 25 amid the Onam celebration at the school. The deceased was having casual talks with a few friends in the car which was parked on the roadside.

A police team reached the spot on a jeep and a few cops approached the car. Police claim that the students reversed the car abruptly and hit the jeep. The students immediately fled the spot with the car. The vehicle was later found lying overturned in a ditch near Angadimugal, six kilometres away.

Farhas, who sustained grievous injuries, was first rushed to a hospital in Kumbala and later shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru. However, he succumbed to the injuries on August 29.

It is alleged the students panicked as the police mounted a close chase and the driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled.

Besides Farhas, who was sitting on front passenger seat, four other students were travelling in the car. The latter sustained minor injuries in the accident.