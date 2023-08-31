Husband, mother-in-law arrested for abetting suicide of Vallapuzha woman

Pattambi: Shornur police have arrested the husband and mother-in-law of Anjana (26) who died by suicide at Vallapuzha, near Pattambi in Palakkad district.

Shornur DySP arrested her husband Elapulli Baburaj (31) and mother-in-law Sujatha (50) for abetting her death.

Anjana was found hanging inside her house last Friday. Though she was admitted to a private hospital in Vaniyamkulam, she died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

After her death, Anjana's relatives complained to the police that marital problems and domestic abuse led to her suicide. Baburaj and Sujatha were arrested based on this complaint.

Earlier, Anjana had filed a complaint with the police alleging domestic abuse. Anjana had stayed with her parents for some time before returning to her husband's house.