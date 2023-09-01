Man falls to death from under-construction home in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A man died after he fell from the top floor of his home in Nedumannur of Kozhikode's Kayakkody on Thursday.

Pootherammal Ashokan ( 56) was working on a window on the upper floor of his house which is under construction, when he slipped and fell.

On witnessing the incident, his neighbours rushed him to the Kuttiady government hospital. Though he was later shifted to a private medical college near Koyilandy for specialised treatment, he succumbed to injuries.

Ashokan is survived by his mother Janu, wife Mini and children Amit and Athira. His father is the late Onakkan.