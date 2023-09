A twenty-year-old woman's hand was severed while attempting to board a train from Vaikom Road railway station in Kerala on Friday.

Theertha from Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam, was gravely injured when she fell onto the railway track at 7.30 am while boarding a train headed towards Kottayam. She was swiftly taken to Caritas Hospital in Kottayam where efforts to reattach her severed hand commenced, hospital sources said.