Four Malayalis among 5 killed in car-truck collision in Bahrain

Manama: Five, including four Keralites were killed in a car-truck collision in Bahrain's Manama on Friday.

All five were employees of Al Hilal Medical Center in Muharraq.

The deceased were identified as VP Mahesh from Kozhikode, Jagat Vasudevan from Malappuram's Perinthalmanna, Gaidar George from Chalakkudy in Thrissur, Akhil Raghu from Thalasserry in Kannur and Telangana native Suman Rajanna.

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in collided with a cleaning truck at around 10 pm on Friday. The group was travelling from Salmabad to Muharraq after the Onam celebration organised by the medical centre.