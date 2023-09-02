Kerala rain: Yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Aruvikkara dam shutters raised

Thiruvananthapuram : The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday in light of the heavy rain in the the state capital.

Shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised on Saturday morning following the incessant rains in the area. The second and fourth shutters were raised by 30 cm each.

Three shutters of the Moozhiyar dam and shutters of the Maniyar dam in Pathanamthitta were also raised. Water levels are expected to rise in Pamba and Kakkad rivers following this.

The District collector has advised those living on the banks of the river to exercise caution. Pathanamthitta recorded 225mm of rainfall on Friday compared to an average of 80mm.