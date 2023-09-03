Minor arrested in Delhi for killing tutor who sexually assaulted him

PTI
Published: September 03, 2023 11:04 AM IST
The accused was apprehended on Friday, three days after he allegedly murdered his tutor for revenge. Representative image: Shutterstock/ spaxiax

New Delhi: A juvenile was arrested here for allegedly killing his 28-year-old tutor who sexually assaulted him on several occasions, police said on Saturday.

The accused was apprehended on Friday, three days after he allegedly murdered the man using a sharp weapon in an act of revenge, they added.

According to police, they received information around 2.15 pm on Wednesday that an apartment on the second floor of a building at Jamia Nagar, Batla House, was found open with blood splattered outside it.

On reaching the spot, the police team found the man's body lying on the floor with deep cut injuries on his neck, they said.

The deceased, who worked as a private tutor, used to reside with his family opposite Makka Palace Hotel in Zakir Nagar, a senior police officer said.

