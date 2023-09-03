Former doctor of Ernakulam General Hospital charged of sexual assault

Ernakulam: A woman doctor has filed a case of sexual assault against Dr Manoj, former head of general medicine at General Hospital, Ernakulam.

The woman doctor, who lives abroad now, has alleged that Dr Manoj tried to molest her while she was doing her house surgency there in February 2019.

She filed her complaint with the director of the health department and the superintendent of the hospital, who reported the incident to the police.

The woman opened up about her ordeal in a Facebook post. She alleged that Dr Manoj groped her and tried to forcibly kiss her when she went to his consultation room to file a complaint against another senior consultant.

The woman doctor said she told her colleagues about the incident. Justifying her decision to lodge the complaint four years after the incident, she said the delay was due to her fear that a complaint against Dr Manoj would jeopardise her career.

At present, Dr Manoj is working with another hospital in Ernakulam. The police contacted the complainant via e-mail.