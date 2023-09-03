Kozhikode MCH sexual assault: Survivor to launch indefinite protest

Kozhikode: A woman, who was allegedly molested by a staff at the Government Medical College hospital here, has decided to launch an indefinite sit-in protest in front of the hospital.



The survivor, who alleged that the accused has been trying to influence the witnesses in the case, said she has no other option but to protest in public. She said Saseendran (55), the attender who allegedly assaulted her, is out on bail after his arrest.

Her decision to hold a sit-in comes days after Harshina, a victim of medical negligence, ended her over 100-day sit-in protest.

“I have visited many offices seeking justice. But, no proper action was taken. There is no progress in the case. The accused visits the hospital regularly. The hospital authority has been protecting the five employees who put pressure on me to withdraw the complaint against Saseendran. So, I'm planning to launch a protest in the coming days after examining the status of the investigation,” she told Manorama News.

The survivor said she will continue her legal battle until justice is served.

She had raised suspicion about the police investigation into the case and lodged a complaint with the state Chief Minister and health minister. She also alleged that the medical college authorities have been trying to protect Saseendran.

Saseendran was arrested after the woman complained that the attender sexually assaulted her when she was admitted to the ICU in the hospital after undergoing a surgery on March 18.

Meanwhile, the probe team recorded her statement again on Sunday.