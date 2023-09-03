Hacked by friend, Kannur woman critically injured

Kannur: A woman was critically injured after she was hacked by a man in Edakakd here on Sunday.

Edakkad resident Sabira (45), suffered severe injury after she was attacked by her friend Fairooz, a resident of Koothuparamba, at 6.30 am on Sunday. He is reportedly absconding.

The woman suffered severe injury to her abdomen. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chala.

Police have launched a search to nab the accused.

"The motive behind the attack can be ascertained only after nabbing the accused,” said a police officer.