A woman died after an autorickshaw carrying a family of four overturned into Achankovil River in Mavelikkara. The deceased is identified as Athira S. Nair (31).

The search is on for her three-year-old son, Kashinath. Athira's husband Shailesh (43), daughter Keerthana (11) and auto driver Sabano Saju were rescued by the neighbours.