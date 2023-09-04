Youth slashes wrist in Kerala HC after woman friend leaves him

Kochi: A youth attempted to kill himself by slashing his wrist in front of a judge's chamber at the Kerala High Court here on Monday.



The Thrissur native Vishnu attempted suicide while the court was considering a habeas corpus case in which he was involved. A woman acquaintance of the youth had informed the court that she was unwilling to live with him.

The woman's parents had filed a habeas corpus in court to produce their daughter. According to sources, the man had left his wife to live with the woman and her child. However, the woman informed the court that she was not willing to live with the man. Upset about the development, Vishnu slit his wrist outside the chamber.

He was rushed to a hospital soon after the incident.