Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youth slashes wrist in Kerala HC after woman friend leaves him

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2023 02:53 PM IST
Kerala High Court
Kerala High Court. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A youth attempted to kill himself by slashing his wrist in front of a judge's chamber at the Kerala High Court here on Monday.

The Thrissur native Vishnu attempted suicide while the court was considering a habeas corpus case in which he was involved. A woman acquaintance of the youth had informed the court that she was unwilling to live with him.

The woman's parents had filed a habeas corpus in court to produce their daughter. According to sources, the man had left his wife to live with the woman and her child. However, the woman informed the court that she was not willing to live with the man. Upset about the development, Vishnu slit his wrist outside the chamber.

RELATED ARTICLES

He was rushed to a hospital soon after the incident.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.