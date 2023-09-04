UDF protest march in Kasaragod over teen's death turns violent

Kasaragod: A UDF protest march towards a police station here over alleged inactivity regarding the death of a teenager in a traffic accident got violent as officials tried tp stop them. As the protesters tried to overthrow the barricades erected in front of Kumbla police station in the district, the police used water cannons to disperse them. The local UDF leaders, who led the march, pacified the agitators.

The march was in protest over the death of Farhas, a 17-year-old who died on August 29 at a hospital in Mangaluru after an accident involving an alleged car chase by the police. Farhas and four others were involved in the accident, which happened allegedly after the chase on August 25.

In the march today, the protesters raised slogans seeking justice for the boy who died in the accident.

A senior police official from the district told PTI that the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch and that the officers involved in the alleged chase have been transferred.

The protesters and the family members of the boy have sought stern action against the police officials involved in the chase.

Police said the chase happened after they found the car parked in a "suspicious manner". As the police approached the vehicle, the car sped away, resulting in a hot pursuit.

During the chase, the car in which the victim was travelling turned turtle after travelling a few kilometres. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, but the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested two persons who allegedly threatened the police official who was transferred in connection with the accident case.

(With PTI inputs)