'One nation, one election' agenda of Sangh Parivar to give supremacy to Centre: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposing the BJP-led Union government's 'one nation, one election' proposal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged the idea was the Sangh Parivar's hidden agenda to undermine the federal system and give supremacy to the Centre.

Urging the democratic society to come up against it, he said the concept of India, the parliamentary democratic system and the constitutional values were under "serious threat".

In a hard-hitting statement, the CPM veteran also said the present slogan of 'one nation, one election' raised by the Sangh Parivar is making that threat further severe.

Pinarayi's statement came days after the BJP-led Centre set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to make recommendations on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules that would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.

It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as a hung House, the adoption of a no-confidence motion or defection or any other event in case of simultaneous polls.

(With PTI inputs)