Man dies following clashes in front of BEVCO outlet in Wayanad

Wayanad: A man died after clashes in front of a beverages (BEVCO) outlet at Kalpetta here on Tuesday.

The deceased is Nishad Babu, 40, son of Thengumthodi Koya, a native of Edaguni near Kalpetta.

According to reports, the incident occurred at noon. Babu, who was left bleeding after suffering injuries to his head, was taken to hospital.

He died in the evening. It is understood that the police have identified those involved in the clashes from CCTV footage. The body has been kept at the General Hospital in Kalpetta.