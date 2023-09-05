Adamant rider forces KSRTC crew to drive bus back 16 km at midnight

Kalamassery : The crew of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was forced to drive back the bus for 16 kilometre for an unrelenting passenger who strongly opposed their attempt to drop him on the road instead of the bus stand in the dead of night.

With passenger Ashraff refusing to get down at the next stand despite pleas and threats, the bus crew was finally forced to cancel the trip and drive him back. This they did after shifting the remaining commuters to another bus.

The incident happened on the night of September 2. Ashraff boarded the Thrissur Superfast from Apollo Junction, Kalamassery, at 10 pm and bought a ticket to the Aluva bus stand.

But the driver skipped the bus stand to save time and the crew asked him to get down at Pulinchodu Junction along the National Highway, which is nearly 3 km away from the Aluva bus stand.

When Ashraff refused to heed to the direction, the crew continued the journey. He refused to alight even when the bus reached Angamaly stand. More KSRTC staff joined the crew and tried to pacify him at first before issuing threats.

But Ashraff was unrelenting and refused to get down from the bus. Time continued to tick away. Finally, it was 1.30 am. The crew was left with no choice but to drive the bus back 16 km to drop him at the Aluva bus stand itself.

The incident happened amid several complaints of many KSRTC buses skipping the Aluva bus stand at night.