Chandy Oommen unlikely to win without BJP votes: MV Govindan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2023 12:51 PM IST
CPM state secretary M V Govindan
CPM state secretary M V Govindan. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan on Wednesday expressed suspicion that the UDF colluded with the BJP in Puthuppally to consolidate votes.

This will be clear only after counting of votes, he said. "Chandy Oommen cannot win without buying BJP votes. If UDF has not bought BJP votes, we will win," said Govindan.

He added that no matter who wins, the majority will be small.

"The election result will be a testament of people's faith in the government," he said while responding to Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's remarks that the bypoll was a litmus test for the LDF.

The Puthuppaly bypoll which was necessitated by the death of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy took place on September 5. The results will be announced on September 8.

