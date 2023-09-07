Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rain in several parts of Kerala till Sunday.

Heavy (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall may occur at isolated places in Kerala this week. One or two places in the state may also witness thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of speed reaching up to 40 kmph.

In a release, it said that the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal has waned. There is a cyclonic formation over south Odisha and nearby areas.

IMD has issued yellow alert in six districts on Thursday. A yellow alert is issued when there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alerts

September 7: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur

September 8: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

September 9: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

September 10: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod