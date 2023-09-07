Man dies, 11 injured in pickup-bus collision at Vadakara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2023 12:43 AM IST
The bus that met with the accident being moved from the road. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: A man died while 11 were injured in a collision involving a private bus and a pickup van at Vadakara in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The deceased was the driver of the pickup, PP Abdul Rasheed, 39, son of O Saduli of Kuttiyeri in Thaliparamba, Kannu. He succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Vadakara.

The passengers of the bus were those injured in the accident that took place on the national highway, near the Block Office at Kunjippalli, around 6 pm.

The pickup that was travelling toward Thalassery reportedly lost control in heavy rain and collided head-on with the bus. The body of Rasheed was moved to the Government Taluk Hospital at Vadakara.

