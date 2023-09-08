Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Monson Mavunkal Case: IG Lakshman suspended

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 08, 2023 05:55 PM IST
G Lakshman Photo: Manorama
G Lakshman. Photo:Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Friday suspended Inspector General of Police G Lakshman for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavinkal is the prime suspect.

Issuing his suspension, the government said in the order that the allegations against him a serious. The enforcement directorate had earlier questioned him over his involvement in the case.

Lakshman, a serving Indian Police Service officer, is accused of realising financial gains illegally with his direct involvement in Monson's fraudulent deals.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Lakshman is accused of various offences punishable under Sections 468 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Monson was arrested in September 2021 by the Crime Branch, which has been probing a case against him for cheating several people of crores of rupees. He was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.