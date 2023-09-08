School teacher injured in road accident dies in Kozhikode hospital

Kozhikode: A school teacher who sustained severe injuries in a bike accident breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Friday. T Ashraf (45) from Poomugham, near Theekkuni, Kuttiady passed away in the wee hours of Friday. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital after meeting with a road accident on Thursday.



According to reports, a goods carrier rammed into Ashraf's bike near Kunnummal Masjid in Velom here when he was returning home from school on August 25.

Ashraf was an Arabic language teacher at Kodenchery LP School near Tuneri. He was a well-known social worker too. He was the convener of the Kuttiady unit of the Kerala Mappila Kala Vedi 'Ishal Koottam'.

Ashraf is survived by mother Khadeeja, wife Mumthas and two children Aflah Shadil and Adil Mohammad.