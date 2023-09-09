Karuvannur bank scam: ED to quiz P K Biju; Anil Akkara accuses him of involving in crime

Thrissur: Days after summoning former minister A C Moideen for interrogation in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notice to the former Lok Sabha member and CPM leader P K Biju. Amid this, former Congress MLA Anil Akkara alleged that Biju played a major role in the scam along with the accused.



Early this week, the ED arrested two persons P Satheesh Kumar and P Kiran regarding the same case.

“Satheesh Kumar is the mentor of Biju and like Moideen, Biju also has an equal role in the scam. Kumar was the biggest source of finance for Biju. An internal panel led by Biju has submitted a report on the scam. Satheesh's name was not mentioned in this report. This confirms Biju's involvement in the crime,” Anil Akkara told media here on Saturday.

He also challenged CPM to publicize the report.

“P K Biju and CPM district secretariate member P K Shajan had stayed in Karuvannur for a month to prepare the inquiry report. They also held talks with employees at the bank and local committee members. It is really suspicious that none of the bank employees named the first accused who made transactions of crores. If CPM has found Satheesh's involvement in the case, they should have informed the matter to the Crime Branch. The party should make the inquiry report public to clarify all these matters,” added Anil Akkara.

Meanwhile, the ED has served a third notice to Moideen who skipped the interrogation. He has been asked to appear at the ED office here on Monday.

ED has found that Rs 150 crore has been siphoned off from Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Ltd in Thrissur.

The investigation has also revealed that on the instruction of certain persons, loans were disbursed by the bank manager through the agent in cash to "non-member benamis" by mortgaging properties of not so well-off individuals without their knowledge.

It has come to light that many "benami loans" were disbursed on the instructions of Moideen.

(With IANS inputs)