Rain to continue for next 5 days in Kerala, yellow alert in 11 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to experience moderate rain for the next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The state will receive heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places from September 9 to 11. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is also likely during the period.

A yellow alert was issued in 11 districts of the state on Saturday, excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta. A yellow alert, which means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm, was also issued for eight districts on Sunday and three districts on Monday.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over south Madhya Pradesh which is causing showers, the IMD said.

Yellow alerts

Sept 9: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayamad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Sept 10: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayamad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Sept 11: Idukki, Malappuram and Kasaragod

