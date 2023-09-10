Thrissur: The Enforcement Directorate will interrogate senior police officials over the alleged money laundering charges in the sensational Karuvannur co-operative bank scam. It is learnt that police officials in high ranks have given money to Satheesh Kumar, one among the key accused in the fraud case. ED has mentioned the same in the remand report of P Satheesh Kumar and P P Kiram who were arrested on September 4.



P Satheesh Kumar, a loan shark has been identified as a benami of some top politicians, while PP Kiran reportedly played the role of an intermediary.

There were allegations that Satheesh was the benami of former minister and current legislator AC Moideen and Kiran had reportedly swindled Rs 22 crore from the bank.

ED had launched a parallel probe into the scam after the Kerala Police registered a case. ED made the move after receiving a tip-off that apart from fraudulently advancing loans in the name of customers without their knowledge, widespread money laundering had taken place at the bank.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has served notice to former CPM Lok Sabha member P K Biju in the case. Congress leader Anil Akkara alleged that Biju played equal role in the scam like former minister A C Moideen.

“Satheesh Kumar is the mentor of Biju and like Moideen, Biju also has an equal role in the scam. Kumar was the biggest source of finance for Biju. An internal panel led by Biju has submitted a report on the scam. Satheesh's name was not mentioned in this report. This confirms Biju's involvement in the crime,” Anil Akkara told media here on Saturday.

At the same time, ED will interrogate A C Moideen in the case on Monday.