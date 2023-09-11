Malayalam
Mappilapattu singer Asma Koottayi dies at 51

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2023 01:44 PM IST
Asma Koottayi
Asma Koottayi. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Noted Mappilapattu singer Asma Koottayi (51) died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Monday. She has been active in the field for the last four decades.  

Born to singer and Tabalist Chavakkad Khader Bhayi and singer Amina Beevi, Asma Koottayi started her singiging career at the age of five.  

Asma has also sung for the film "Love FM" and appeared as a judge for the reality show 'Kuttikkuppayam'. 

She has also won several accolades as a singer.

Asma was also a key performer in the Mappilapattu events in Qatar. She was settled in Qatar along with her husband Mohammadali alias Bava.  

Her last rites will be performed at Koottayi-Kothaparambu Ratheeq Juma Masjid Kabristan on Monday at 4 pm.

