Human Rights Commission considers pre-marital counselling for college students

Kozhikode: Citing the higher number of marital issues and divorce cases before the family court, the Human Rights Commission has directed the authority of college education to check the possibility of giving pre-marital counselling to the students during their college days.

Commission acting Chairman and Judicial Committee member K Baijunath directed the Director of Collegiate Education to submit a report regarding the practicality of the plan. The Commission's action is based on a proposal submitted by Professor Varughese Mathew, a teacher from Saint Xavior's Arts and Science College, Kozhikode.

“Pre-marital counselling is a necessity of the period and must be considered. It is concerning to note that marriages are easily dissolved and that human rights violations have increased among married couples,” Commission pointed out in the order.

The number of cases before family courts are increasing and there's a demand for more family courts, the Commission observed.

In his proposal, Varghese Mathew suggested making premarital counselling mandatory to final year Under Graduate/ Post Graduate students, as colleges are a common platform to easily catch up with students from different walks of life.

“Among Christian Communities, it's a custom to give pre marital counselling to the youth. Unfortunately, youth from the rest of the communities do not have the same opportunity. Persons who are preparing for marriage should be given proper guidance and advice regardless of the caste and religion,” he told Onmanorama.

“They must be counselled irrespective of their religion. Final year graduation or Post Graduation is an appropriate period to give that kind of course, with modules of 10 to 12 hours,” he explained in the proposal submitted to the Human Rights Commission. Prof. Varughese Mathew is the President of Kerala Unaided College Principals' Council.