Nipah threat in Kozhikode: 75 in contact list, public advised to wear masks

Kozhikode: In light of a possible Nipah outbreak, the Health Department has completed the survey of 90 families in Maruthonkara and Ayancheri grama panchayats. Two individuals from Maruthonkara's Kallad and Ayancheri's Mangalad have died of suspected Nipah in the district.

Health Minister Veena George was speaking to the media after a high-level meeting with Director of health services KJ Reena, NHM District Program Manager CK Shaji, district collector A Geetha at the district collectorate. Chief secretary Dr V Venu, principal secretary to health Mohammed Haneesh joined meeting virtually.

"The public are advised to wear masks and avoid hospitals as far as possible in light of the recent developments," the minister said.

Contact list of 75

The Health Department has decided to waste no time as the state awaits confirmation of the Nipah test results from the National Institute of Virology in the evening. The authorities have drawn a contact list of 75 persons, who are categorised as persons with high risk, persons without symptoms etc. High risk patients will be admitted and isolated at hospitals. An isolation ward to be formed in government medical college for them. Meanwhile, asymptomatic patients can continue at their homes or use the isolation facilities at hospitals.

Authorities are currently tracing the contacts and making a list of the hospitals the patients visited.

Kozhikode Collector A Geetha with Health Minister Veena George to discuss possible Nipah threat. Photo: Special arrangement

Control room

A control room will be opened and helpline will be created in the district. The minister informed the media that 16 teams have been formed under 16 officers.

Hospitals have been advised to follow infection control protocols from 2021.

The minister also warned the public against disseminating fake news.

A meeting will be at Kuttiady held in the evening to take stock of the situation. It will be attended by minister Mohammed Riyas and MLAs from the district.

Isolation of victims' families

Five family members of the Kallad native, who passed away on August 30, are currently under isolation. These include the victim's two children aged nine and four years, his wife, brother-in-law and a 10-month-old infant.

Out of the five, three have Nipah related symptoms. The nine-year-old child is in critical condition.

Though doctors have confirmed that the 10-month-old has contracted the common cold, the child is still under isolation. The wife has no symptoms.

Meanwhile, authorities informed that the cremation of the 40-year-old victim from Mangalad, Ayanchery will conducted only after the results from NIV, Pune. His family is also under isolation.