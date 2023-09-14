Nipah outbreak: Results of 11 samples to arrive today, central team to reach Kozhikode shortly

Kozhikode: The test results of 11 samples sent to the Institute of Virology, Pune for testing will be back on Thursday amid the Nipah virus outbreak in the district.

Meanwhile, a central team will reach Kozhikode on Thursday morning to examine the state of affairs. Representatives of the central team will also participate in an online meeting at the Collectorate under the leadership of the Health Minister.

In the wake of the Nipah outbreak, strict restrictions have been imposed in Kozhikode district.

All public functions, cultural programmes and sports meets in Kozhikode have been suspended for 10 days, said District Collector A Geetha in a press release.

Religious events, including temple festivals and church feasts, which were scheduled before the recent turn of events, should be conducted with minimal participation, said the Collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority.

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district on Thursday and Friday (September 14 & 15). Control has been tightened in panchayats declared as containment zones.

Commuters deboard bus at a containment zone in Kuttiady. Photo: Manorama

There are three active Nipah cases in Kozhikode. A total of 18 samples have been sent for testing so far. Out of these, 4 samples, including the sample of a deceased, tested positive. The results of the 11 samples sent on Wednesday is expected to arrive today. 18 people with symptoms of fever, encephalitis and pneumonia are being treated at the Nipah isolation ward of Kozhikode Medical College hospital currently.