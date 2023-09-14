Nipah in Kozhikode: Contact list of virus-infected persons increases to 789

Amid concern over the spread of Nipah Virus in Kozhikode district, the number of persons in the contact list of those infected has increased to 789.

In an earlier list provided by the district administration, by Wednesday afternoon, there were 702 persons on the contact list.

The latest addition includes 77 persons who came in close contact with a relative of one of the two deceased. Besides, the contact list of a child under treatment for Nipah has increased from 50 to 60 as per the latest figures.

Earlier, the district administration had come up with a 371-person contact list for the Maruthonkara native, who died on August 30. He is considered the index patient.

There are 281 persons in the contact list of an Ayanchery native who died of Nipah on Monday.

The district administration has also released the route map of three Nipah-infected persons, including the two deceased.

Field survey held

Meanwhile, the district health authority on Wednesday conducted a field survey at 313 houses in the Maruthonkara and Ayanchery panchayats, the native places of the Nipah victims.

The survey focused on the health condition of those residing in the containment zones. As fresh fever cases were reported in both the local bodies, the health authorities have intensified precautionary measures.

A team of health experts from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode also conducted a field inspection in Maruthonkara as part of their effort to trace the source of the virus.