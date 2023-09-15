Nipah outbreak: Patients, bystanders at Iqraa hospital on Aug 29 asked to contact control cell

Kozhikode: The Kerala Health Department on Friday instructed patients and bystanders present at IQRAA International Hospital, Kozhikode on August 29 to contact the district's Nipah control cell.

The notification is an attempt to identify the contacts of the index patient, who died on August 30.

Three family members of the patient had also tested positive for the Nipah virus. The second victim had also contracted the Nipah virus from the index patient.

Details of the notice

Patients and attendants present at Iqraa Hospital, Kozhikode at the following place and time should contact the Nipah Control Cell of the Health Department:

Casualty Emergency Priority 1: 2am to 4am, August 29

Common corridor between Casualty Emergency Priority 1 & 2: 3am to 4am, August 29

Waiting area outside MICU 2: 3.45am to 4.15am, August 29

All patients admitted to MICU 2 after 3.45 am on August 29

Control cell numbers: 0495 2383100, 0495 2383101, 0495 2384100, 0495 2384101, 0495 2386100