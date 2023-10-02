Google junks 137 more fraudulent loan apps as govt moots action

New Delhi: Amid the rise in compliaints, Google has removed 137 more fraudulent loan apps from its Play Store. It is for the first time that loan apps of this many numbers are being removed all at once. However, there are over 80 apps still remaining on Play Store. Google has started junking the loan apps after the Central and State governments toughened their stand against them.

With the latest action by Google, 200 fraudulent loan apps which were downloaded the most, have disappeared from the financial section of Play Store. Some of the apps which were removed had downloads ranging from 50,000 to 1 lakh.



The number of loan apps removed since July has mounted to 562. Of these, 451 were on Google Play Store and 111 on Apple App Store. Google had removed 75 loan apps in the last week. In the latest move, Google has removed apps which were present on Play Store even from 2022.

Helpline for complaints

Complaints regarding loan apps can be lodged with Central and State governments over the phone or online.

Central helpline: 1930; cybercrime.gov.in

Kerala Police WhatsApp number: 9497980900