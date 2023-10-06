Health dept job fraud: Akhil Sajeev nabbed from Theni

Pathanamthitta: Akhil Sajeev, an accused in the controversial job fraud case based around the Kerala Health Minister Veena George's office, was nabbed from Theni in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

A police team from Pathanamthitta led by DySP Nandakumar took him into custody from Theni and brought him to the district on Friday morning.

He has been nabbed in connection with a one-year-old fraud case surrounding the Pathanamthitta CITU office.

According to sources, Akhil Sajeev, a former CITU leader from the district, has been involved in multiple scams. His name came to the limelight when a complainant Haridasan Kummoli alleged that he handed over Rs 1.75 lakh as a bribe to Akhil Mathew, a personal assistant of the Health Minister and Akhil Sajeev for securing a job for his daughter-in-law. However, a probe by the minister’s office found that Akhil Mathew was not involved in the fraud.

Primary investigations revealed that Sajeev's lawyer friend Lenin Raj had swindled Rs 50,000 from complainant Haridasan, while Akhil cheated him of Rs 25,000. Sajeev and Raj have been booked with charges of ‘fraud’ and ‘impersonation’.

Earlier, the complainant had leaked a conversation between him and Akhil Sajeev in which the latter can be heard promising to secure the appointment for his daughter-in-law Dr Nitha Raj at Ayush Kendra within a week.

It was on March 10 that Akhil Sajeev reached Malappuram and met Nitha’s father-in-law. In his complaint, Harisadan said he firmly believed that Akhil Sajeev would have much influence in the health department since he hails from the same district as of Health Minister Veena George.