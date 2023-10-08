Malayali pilgrims stuck in Israel as army blocks travel amid war

Kochi: A 45-member pilgrim group from Kerala was stuck in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday. In a video message they shared, the pilgrims said they were safe at a hotel in Israel.



Some of them expressed concern over staying for long in the war-hit country as Israeli army officials denied permission to travel, Manorama News reported.

The group of Malayalis had set out for the pilgrimage from Kochi on October 3. After visiting Jordan and Palestine, they reached Israel and visited holy places there. The war between Hamas and Israel broke out when they were going to Egypt.

“We were on our way and needed only 70 km more to reach Egypt. But the Israeli army blocked us and denied permission to continue our pilgrimage. At present, we are staying in a five-star hotel. We are safe here,” said a man in the group.

They also told Manorama News that they have contacted the Indian Embassy seeking help to return. Indian Embassy has informed them that they will be allowed to cross the Israel border with the escort of Israeli military officials.

Hamas attacked the southern region of Israel where thousands of Indians are employed. Official sources confirmed that all Indians are safe. The Indian Embassies in Israel and Palestine have assured help to all Indian nationals and appealed to them to remain in safe shelters.

At the same time, Indians who were on pilgrimage to Bethlehem and other holy places were unable to return home as most airlines, including Air India, suspended their flights to Israel.

Indians are worried about their safe journey back home as Israel has termed the Hamas attack as a war against the country.