Couple's days old bodies found at rented house in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Representational image. Photo:Shutterstock/Prath

Palakkad: A couple was found dead at their rented house at Mulayankavu near Pattambi here on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Thazhathepurakkal Shaji(45) and his wife Suchithra (37). The bodies were in a decayed state. 

The owner of the rental home visited the property, as Shaji could not be contacted even after repeated attempts for the past few days. The front and back doors of the house were shut from inside and when he opened the window pane of one of the rooms, he found the body of Suchithra lying on the floor. He immediately informed the natives and Koppam police. 

The police found the body of Shaji hanging in the kitchen after they broke into the house. There were blood stains near the woman’s body. Prima facie, police believe that Shaji committed suicide after killing Suchithra. Both bodies are a few days old. 

The couple leaves behind a son, Arjun who studies in fifth standard. The boy has been living with Shaji’s mother, Sakunthala who stays nearby at their own house. The couple has been living in the rented house for the past five years. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. 

