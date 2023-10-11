Backdoor appointments in KILA: Congress calls for Minister Sivankutty's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: As backdoor appointments in the state-run Kerala Institute of Labour Administration (KILA) in Thrissur triggered a fresh row, Congress on Wednesday levelled corruption charges against Labour Minister V Sivankutty and demanded his resignation. The opposition also urged the state government to order a probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment.



The Congress' criticism comes amidst reports by a section of the media that Sivankutty allegedly intervened in the regularisation of a woman DYFI leader working in KILA. It is alleged that apart from this DYFI leader, 10 other candidates also secured jobs in KILA illegally.

The Congress accused the minister of appointing party cadre in various posts in KILA violating a 2019 cabinet decision that no appointment should be made there without prior permission. Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that the government should immediately dismiss all those who have been appointed through "backdoor channels”.

"The minister who has committed a violation of oath is not entitled to continue in office, even for a moment. If there is a little bit of political decency and dignity left, Sivankutty should resign himself and face the probe," Satheesn said in a statement. The LoP further charged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was governing the state not just for the three and a half crore people, but for his partymen.

Further alleging that backdoor appointments are taking place in all wings and institutions, Satheesan said the induction of SFI and DYFI leaders and their cronies in state-run institutions, keeping qualified people in the dark, is a challenge to the youth and public in the state. With the mass recruitment of party men in the KILA, the salary expenditure rose from Rs 39 lakh to Rs 64 lakh there, the Congress leader added.

He also urged CM Vijayan to respond to the matter as Minister Sivankutty allegedly sabotaged a cabinet decision. Neither the government nor the minister have reacted to the allegations.

The row

A woman-DYFI leader who was first appointed on daily wages was later given an appointment on a contract basis as a publicity assistant in KILA. Ten others have also got appointments in the Institute in the same manner on various posts from project coordinator to sweeper.

On March 15, the finance secretary informed the labour department that his department could not give approval to the postings made in the KILA as it required advance permission from the Government for such postings. He also noted that the postings should have been made through employment exchange after seeking permission from the government. Though the finance department objected to the proposal first, it had approved the posting following the intervention of the Labour Minister Sivankutty.

In addition to the post of publicity assistant, postings were also made as project coordinator, research associate, research coordinator and clerk.

At the same time, KILA's fund allocation for the salary of the project staff has risen to Rs. 64.68 from Rs. 39.66 lakhs.

(With PTI inputs)