Three of family found hanging inside house at Palakkad

Palakkad: Three members of a family were found hanging inside their house at Alingal in Kuzhalmannam here on Thursday. The deceased are Sinila (42), daughter of Moothattuparambu Sundaran, her son Rohith (19) and her sister's son Subin (23).



As per the preliminary investigation, the trio died by suicide. Manorama News reported that the family was upset due to health issues and financial crisis. It is learnt that Sinila's brother Binil had borrowed money from Kuzhalmandam Co-operative Bank by pledging documents of their ancestral house.

A few days back, the bank officials informed the family that they are proceeding to attach the property as Binil had defaulted the repayment. The fear of losing the ancestral house may have forced the family members to take the extreme step. But the police are yet to confirm these reports.

The bodies were taken to the district hospital for autopsy. A neighbour told Manorama News that Sinila was under treatment for mental illness. According to reports, the family had planned to shift to a rented house this week.