Missing man found dead in Wayanad

Wayanad: The body of Peruvazhakkala Sabu, 45, a native of Marakkadavu who was missing since Thursday noon was found at an abandoned quarry near Pulppalli, here on Friday. His relatives launched a search when reports came that Sabu's car and mobile phone were found near the quarry.



Police and Fire Force launched a massive search in the area which was bushy with slush and rainwater on Friday morning with the support of the local residents. Sabu's body was retrieved by 9 am from the abandoned quarry.

Sabu was missing since Thursday noon. Photo: Special Arrangement

According to his relatives, Sabu was neck-deep in debt after incurring huge losses in agriculture for a few years. The Pulppalli police have registered a case for unnatural death and an investigation has been initiated to uncover the mystery behind the death. Though suicide is suspected, police said that no suicide note has been found so far. Hence, a probe is on examining other possibilities.

Sabu's body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem at Taluk Hospital in Sulthan Bathery on Friday afternoon. He is survived by his wife Smini, and children Diya, Dan and Dayal.