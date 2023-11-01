Took Pinarayi's advice before joining politics: Kamal Haasan at Keraleeyam inauguration

Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that Kerala will always hold a special place in his heart. He added that the Kerala Model of Development always acted as an inspiration for him in politics, especially the decentralization of power.

The actor was speaking at the inaugural event of Keralayeem, the week-long celebrations in Kerala marking the 67th formation day of the state.

"Kerala is a special place for me as the people here have embraced me as an artiste and also as a people's representative. It has helped me learn a lot of lessons," said the multilingual actor.

"At the age of seven, I made my film debut and since then Kerala has always given me a lot and I have tried to emulate everything that I learned from here. After turning 21, I acted in Malayalam film 'Madanolsavam' partnering with versatile artistes like director Shankaran Nair and music director Salil Chowdhury," recalled the maestro.

"The next time I got back to Kerala was in 2017 when I decided to enter politics. I took advice from Chief Minister Vijayan as Kerala has led the rest of the country when it comes to decentralisation which was started in 1996 through the People’s Plan. I always looked up to it while dealing with the local bodies in Tamil Nadu," added the actor.

“Tamil Nadu and Kerala share an inseparable bond. Everything from dance and music to food is connected. Kerala is a role model for other states,” he added.

Vijayan should continue to lead from the front and take Kerala to newer heights and make the state into a knowledge economy, he said.

Keralayeem will see over 4,000 artistes taking part in a cultural blitz. As many as 25 international seminars would be held with leading experts from India and abroad besides ten exhibitions showcasing the achievements of Kerala with the help of modern technology.