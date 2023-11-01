Focusing ire on media, Suresh Gopi tells journalists 'no body touching'

Kochi: Accused of misbehaving with a woman journalist during a press meeting last week, Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi resorted to a tongue-in-cheek response to deflect questions from media persons.

After participating in the Kerala Piravi Day celebration organised by a transgender group, Suresh Gopi refused to answer questions posed by media persons. "No body touching, please keep away from me," he said.



In Thrissur too he refused to reply to questions and said he would file charges against journalists for blocking his way. "Don't block the way, I will also file a case (against you). I also have the right to walk. Do you want to know (the legal) clause?" he said.

The actor was accused of misbehaving with a woman journalist during a press meeting in Kozhikode last week. A video that surfaced online purportedly shows Suresh Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushes it away twice.

“I merely tried to move her to one side when she blocked my way multiple times,” the actor had clarified. Calling the questions by journalists a "witch-hunt", the actor said he would stop speaking to the media if journalists did not stop asking questions about the incident.