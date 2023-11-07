Injured KSU woman activist warns of legal action against police

Thiruvananthapuram: KSU state committee member Nesiya Mundappally, who sustained severe injuries in a police lathicharge during a protest march on Monday, said she would take legal action against the police over the incident. She also alleged that she did not receive immediate medical care at the district general hospital.



“I was taken to the hospital in a police vehicle. But the staff there only administered a tetanus injection and left me bleeding without giving even first aid for nearly three hours,” she complained.

Nesiya said she would approach the State Human Rights Commission against police brutality.

Talking to Manorama News, Nesiya alleged that the police hit her face intentionally when she questioned the deployment of male officers while women activists were protesting.

“There are stitches on my nose. I need complete rest for a couple of days due to swelling and pain. After two weeks, I will need surgery for the fracture. I also feel some uneasiness on my chest as the police had used the shield to push me down during the scuffle,” Nesiya said.

“I lost a lot of blood after the cop hit me with his lathi. A few teeth were also broken. Doctors confirmed an internal injury on the nose. Due to swelling and pain, I could not speak yesterday,” she added.

Nesiya is currently admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, police said the cop used lathi against Nesiya as she was pulling a woman cop's uniform.

KSU has called for a statewide education bandh on Tuesday to protest against the lathicharge. The state capital witnessed violence on Monday after police used force to stop KSU activists from marching to Minister R Bindu's official residence over the election row in Sree Kerala Varma College. Dozens were injured in the clash and several were arrested.