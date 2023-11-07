VD Satheesan meets IUML leaders at Panakkad house, rubbishes rumours about discord

Malappuram: Opposition leader V D Sathesan visited the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders at the residence of the Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal on Tuesday morning amid the controversy over CPM's pro-palestine rally. The bond between the two parties is strong and there are no differences of opinion even in a single panchayat, said the opposition leader after holding talks with the IUML leadership.

V D Satheesan has come to Malappuram to attend a party event.

“It is very normal that the congress leaders are visiting the Panakkad. It is a friendly visit and both the parties are having a brotherly relationship. The internal issues in the Congress and the IUML would be resolved within the party. We are proud of the stand taken by IUML in the CPM's invitation to attend the pro-Palestine rally. IUML decided not to attend the event as no invitation was extended to Congress,” V D Satheesan said.

Talking to the media here, he added that Congress never forced IUML to reject CPM's invitation.

He alleged that CPM has used the Israel-Palestine conflict to create a rift within UDF by inviting IUML to its pro-Palestine rally.

IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the preparations for the Loksbha election were discussed in the meeting. The party has not mentioned the internal issues within the Congress during the meeting, he added.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam and DCC President V S Joy also attended the meeting. The meeting between the two parties made headlines as CPM alleged that IUML rejected its invitation to the rally fearing the wrath of Congress. But Congress and IUML leaders rubbished the criticism and confirmed that all is well in UDF.