Youth killed as robbers go on stabbing spree in Thrissur

Thrissur: A youth was stabbed to death and three others were injured after a gang of robbers attacked them to snatch their bags on Monday night near the Passport office at Diwanjimoola here. The deceased is Sreerag (26) from Olarikkara. Two others including the accused were injured during a scuffle.

Manorama News reported that a gang led by a man named Althaf attacked the youths who were waiting for a friend near the Passport office. It is learnt that the gang tried to snatch bags of Sreerag and others. When they resisted the snatching, the criminals went on a stabbing spree leaving Sreerag dead on the spot.

Sreerag, his brother Sreereg, and their friends Ajmal and Sreeraj who are painting workers returned from Kochi at the railway station around 11 pm on Monday. Ajmal had gone to his relative's house nearby when the criminals attacked his friends who were waiting for him near the parking area of the railway station. The criminals reportedly snatched the bags of Sreerag and others to steal valuables from them. When the youths resisted this attempt, the criminals attacked them with a knife.

As per the preliminary investigation, Althaf stabbed Sreerag in his chest. Althaf also sustained injuries amid the scuffle. He is currently undergoing treatment at Thrissur Co-operative Hospital. Sreerag's brother Sreereg also injured in the attack. Among the accused, two are minors, reported Manorama News. A team led by Thrissur ACP started a probe into the case.

Diwanjimoola near the railway station is a hub of criminals during night hours. Recently, a gang threatened a man with a fake gun to rob him.