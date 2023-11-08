Youth goes helmetless; fined Rs 86,000 in Kannur

Kannur: A 25-year-old man from Cherukunnu had to pay a fine of Rs 86,500 for riding his bike without wearing a helmet.

As many as 146 cases were registered against him in the last five months for not wearing a helmet. There are 27 more cases during this period as many people traveled on the rear seat of his bike without wearing a helmet!

The youth was caught regularly by a road camera at Pazhayangadi. Every time a case was registered, the youth received notices and messages. But he ignored the same. Finally, the Kannur enforcement RTO A C Sheeba-led team traced out the youth and directed him to pay the fine the other day.

The young man has sought time to pay the fine. But his bike will be kept at the RTO office till he pay it. And, even if he remits the fine, he will have to wait for some more time to ride as his license has been suspended for one year.