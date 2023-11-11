Arif Mohammed Khan slams state govt for suicide of Alappuzha farmer

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday slammed the state government for the suicide of a farmer in Alappuzha.

The governor accused the government of extravagance in the name of celebrations when farmers in the state are struggling. He also said that it spends a lot of money on ministers' personal staff while several people are suffering without pensions. He added that the state government is ignoring women and farmers.

The governor reached the Tiruvalla hospital, where the deceased farmer's body was kept. Khan will also meet with his family.

K G Prasad (55), a farmer based in Thakazhi, reportedly consumed poison on Friday noon, and he died at a private hospital in Tiruvalla early on Saturday. He has left a suicide note in which he accused the State Government and certain banks of “pushing him into an acute financial crisis that forced him to take the extreme measure”.

As per the suicide note, it was in 2011 that he took a loan from a major bank. Though he defaulted in repayment, due to his poor financial situation, he paid back Rs 20,000 in between. And in 2020, he closed the loan under the ‘one-time payment scheme’ offered by the bank.