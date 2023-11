A youth was stabbed to death at Alakkode here during a drunken brawl on Monday night.

The deceased Joshi Mathew (36) was a native of Vattakkayam, near Alakkode. In connection with the incident, police took his friend Jayesh, a Morani native, into custody.

According to the police, a drunken brawl between the duo led to murder. Interrogation is underway. The police said the motive behind the murder could be revealed only after questioning. They have not recorded the arrest of the accused yet.