Shop owner held for brutal assault on woman employee in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Perambra police on Wednesday arrested a marble shop owner for allegedly manhandling a woman employee. The accused is Jafar, owner of Chenayi Royal Marbles at Perambra. It is alleged that he brutally beaten up the woman following a quarrel over a financial deal.

The 34-year-old woman suffered severe injuries. In her complaint to the police, she alleged that Jafar and his relatives locked her up inside her house for a whole day and brutally assaulted her. After seeking medical care at the hospital, she lodged a complaint with the police.

Police have registered a case against Jaffer for physical assault and taking the woman as a hostage. The complainant is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.